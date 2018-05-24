Spotted at Kenyatta University! See how this LADY student was dressed, ‘Are we bringing up MALAYAS’ (PHOTO)

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - When  Kenyan men complained that women are exposing too much flesh in public, ladies, including some mothers in their forties and fifties like Esther Passaris, took to the streets waving placards and shouting ‘My dress my choice’.

This lady student at Kenyatta University was spotted walking to the lecture hall exposing all her bare back like K-Street ladies.

These are the consequences of ‘My dress my choice’ campaign.


See photo.

