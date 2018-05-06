Speeding is dangerous, SHOCKING accident video from Kiambu taken by an eye-witness (WATCH)

, , , , , , 15:24

Sunday, May 6, 2018 - An eye witness has shared a shocking video of an accident scene in Kiambu.

The driver of this car was over speeding before the grisly accident.

In the video, you can see the passengers including the driver trapped in the wreckage while crying for help.

Ladies and gentlemen, speed kills.

Please be…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 -   Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno