SONKO’s plan to import Indian doctors EXPOSED! Is he planning to match UHURU after he imported Cuban doctors?

Friday May 25, 2018

- A plan by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to import doctors from India has been exposed.





This follows the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Government to also import Cuban doctors from next month, something that has inspired Sonko to import foreign doctors.





According to reports, the move has already been endorsed by Sonko’s Cabinet with County Executive Committee Member for Health, Hitan Majevda, terming it as noble.





Sonko is planning to hire at least 10 doctors from India for the suffering Nairobi City hospitals.





The Government of India has allegedly agreed to lease 10 of its doctors to Sonko.





Sonko’s administration is in the process of formalizing the agreement with the Indian Government and the doctors.





“The Indian Government has already agreed to the deal although verbally. Once it is put down on paper, it will greatly and positively impact health services in Nairobi,” said Majevda.



