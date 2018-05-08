SONKO spotted dinning with the goons who attacked MURIUKI in at Boulevard Hotel - Is he protecting them? (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has raised eyebrows after he was spotted dinning with the goons who attacked former NCBDA boss, Timothy Muriuki, in a city hotel.

Sonko was seen mingling freely with three of the five goons over the weekend in a wedding.

Police, on Saturday, offered a Ksh 500,000 reward to anyone with information leading to their arrest.

Mr. Muriuki was attacked just as he was about to release a damning dossier on the embattled Nairobi Governor.

It begs the question, are they untouchable or is it that they are being protected by the…

