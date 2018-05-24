SONKO should watch this VIDEO taken in Nairobi and resign, this is shameful (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 04:50
Thursday, May 24, 2018 - The once great city of Nairobi has lost its glory.
It’s clear that Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is sleeping on the job.
A concerned Nairobi resident took a video showing the mess in the city and it’s serious than most people think.
Sonko should watch this video and vacate office.
The Kenyan DAILY POST