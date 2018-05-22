SONKO is running Nairobi’s affairs from his private house in Mua Hills, Machakos – Mt Kenya Mafia will kill me in Nairobi!

11:36

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reportedly relocated to his rural home in Machakos County after the Government withdrew his security.


Last week, Sonko’s bodyguards were reduced from 26 to 5 in line with news recommendations from a task force formed by Interior Ministry.

For fear of being killed, Sonko has relocated to his Mua Hills home where he is executing his duties as Nairobi County boss from.

On Tuesday, the…

