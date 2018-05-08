SONKO is the one helping goons who beat MURIUKI to evade the police dragnet, they were under orders from MBUGUA – CID

Monday May 8, 2018

- A senior police attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has accused Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, of protecting criminals who beat up Nairobi Business Community leader, Timothy Muriuki, when he was addressing a Press Conference last week.





Muriuki, who represents over 10,000 business owners in Nairobi, was set to address a Press Conference in Hotel Boulevard Nairobi but goons linked to Sonko beat him badly.

Police have now put a reward for…



