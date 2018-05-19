SONKO is now wearing a bullet proof jacket as UHURU‘s men want to kill him like JACOB JUMA! Has also relocated from Nairobi

SONKO is now wearing a bullet proof jacket as UHURU‘s men want to kill him like JACOB JUMA! Has also relocated from NairobiNews, Politics 09:31
Saturday May 19, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is now wearing a bullet proof vest after his security was reduced to 3 on Thursday.
Sonko, who was enjoying a security wall of 26 bodyguards and chase cars, was left with only 3 guards and that is the reason why he is now wearing a bullet proof vest.
Speaking at his Mua Hills home on Friday, Sonko said his life is in danger.
"My troubles started when I called Nairobi police boss, Mr Kamwende, and told him I want to write a statement against this one man who has threatened to eliminate me," said Sonko who looked frustrated.
The Governor claimed he listened to a clip where…
