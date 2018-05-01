SONKO flees Nairobi for fear of being killed, vows never to return until KIBICHO stops hunting him - See where he is hiding

- Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has gone into hiding for fear of being assassinated by State House gatekeepers.





This is after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, withdrew his security, leaving him exposed to the would be assassins.





Sonko retreated to his Mua Hills Home in Machakos County where the assassins cannot find him and he says he feels safe there.





Sources indicate that Sonko has not been to office for the past one week and has been working from his hideout.





The Governor vowed never to return to Nairobi until his security detail is reinstated.





At the same time, the defiant Governor vowed to...



