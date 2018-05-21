SONKO could be arrested for breaking out of prison and for being a gangster as MURATHE tells UHURU to swing into action

Monday May 21, 2018

- Jubilee Party Deputy Chairman, David Murathe, has called for the arrest and prosecution of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Murathe wants Sonko incarcerated for publicly confessing that he broke out of prison.





Speaking to KTN News yesterday, Murathe said Sonko had personally confessed to have broken out of Shimo La Tewa Prison which is reason and evidence enough to send him back to jail.





He noted that apart from...



