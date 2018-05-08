Sometimes I cry when I see these PHOTOs - NTV’s ENOCK SIKOLIA says and shares the most inspiring story ever.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - Be inspired today.





Here’s a post by NTV’s reporter, Enock Sikolia, showing how he rose from a humble background to become one of the most celebrated reporters in the Country.





God is faithful.





Picture 1: Late 90s: My former classmates and I ( Putting on shoes was a rare thing....Only for those from 'rich' families did....shoes were a sign of richness...)... Did I ever imagine I will be who I am today? The answer is a BIG NO.... Hiyo ni kazi Mikono yake....





Picture 2: 2016: The handshake did not start the other day....He he...This was after my interview with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Back to my first picture: Did I ever imagine that one day in my life ningakaa chini na president for an interview?





The closest ever i came to kusalamia president was when retired president Moi passed by our school in 1996....Kumbuka ni kwa barabara.... He was going to Kakamega and we stopped him on the road tukamuimbia....





He was so near yet so far....





Allow me to go straight to my last picture:.... The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and I were planning for my next interview with the man described as the enigma of Kenyan politics.





Interviewing the men who dictate the country's political landscape is not a walk in the park...It takes the hand of God.





Sometimes these pictures make me shade tears of joy.... Memories of my path have footprints of God's Grace.





...Let me say this: Never limit Our God in your prayers. He is a miracle working God.





He can change your tears of sorrow into tears of joy within a single flip...I have been there and I have seen Him do....All you need to do is pray, believe, have faith and work hard...and…



