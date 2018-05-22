Someone should make sure UHURU/ RUTO watch this video and act accordingly - They are killing Kenyans future with LOANS.

Thursday, May 24, 2018

All African leaders with interest of their people at heart should watch this video and act accordingly.





This is a US Senator explaining how African Governments are taxing their poor citizens to the grave.





He elucidates how oppressive tax regiments by most African countries put off potential investors and kill the entrepreneurship spirit.





What’s more depressing is that those taxes are mostly embezzled as is the case with NYS scandals where billions ended up in individual’s pockets.





This sorry state of affairs leaves Africans at the mercy loans and charities.





Talking of loans, Kenya’s public debt has reached a tipping point with over 40% of revenue generated going to service loans.





Watch this video below.



