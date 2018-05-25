SHOCK on UHURU as over 2,500 prisoners make this demand after he released some of them

Friday May 25, 2018 - More than 2, 500 prisoners serving different sentences across various prisons in Kenya have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive them and set them free just as he set other prisoners free in a bid to decongest prisons.





Speaking yesterday, the prisoners told Uhuru that they have reformed and are ready to be integrated back to their communities.





This comes even as it emerged that only 200 prisoners are being considered by the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee to be released.





While presiding over the graduation of some 3,198 prisons officers at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Uhuru announced that there are plans to set free at least 8,000 prisoners.





According to Uhuru, the move will not only help decongest prisons around the country but will also save Kenyans’ of millions of shillings.



