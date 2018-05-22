SHOCK as UHURU KENYATTA allocates a whopping sh149 million to MOODY AWORI in the 2018 budget! LOOK

04:54

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Former Vice President Moody Awori has been allocated a whopping sh149 million in the 2018 budget estimates.

This is part of his retirement package.

It is in line with the Deputy President and Designated State Officers Act, which stipulates how a retired Deputy President (Vice President) should be treated when he retires from office.

The...

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    22 May 2018 at 05:56

    that same package should be the same for all retired tax payers who've been keep the government on float: not this clubs of looters in their regimes from hell.

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh5,000 from just a sh200 stake here

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 -  Everyday, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno