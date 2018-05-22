SHOCK as Kisii man, MAKORI, clobbers wife for cooking ‘Sukuma’ instead of ‘managu’ Oh God!

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - A 52-year old Kisii man was arraigned in court on Wednesday after he clobbered his wife while complaining about food.





The beast who has been identified as Mathew Makori, went ballistic and started raining blows on his wife, Moraa, after he arrived home and found her cooking ‘Sukuma wiki’ instead of his favorite vegetables, ‘managu’





He then picked the sufuria and poured the contents on the floor.





As if that was not savage enough, he threw the burning stove at his wife leaving her with serious injuries.





The wife’s screams of distress attracted neighbors who rushed her to a nearby clinic but she was later transferred to KNH.





She later reported the incident to the police and Makori was apprehended and arraigned in court on Wednesday, the 23 of May but was released on a Sh50,000 bond after denying the charges of assault.



