SHOCK as Kenyan LADY celebrates death of her baby daddy while alive, ‘You will never get peace even in hell! GOSH!!

Saturday, May 21, 2018 - Some ladies have a cold heart.

This lady called Flozie celebrated the future death of her baby-daddy, claiming that he abandoned her and their son when they needed him most.


The man is not dead and she still holds a grudge to the extent of wishing him death.

She says that she was just practicing how she will post about his death in future

This is what she posted and the…

