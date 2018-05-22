SHOCK as Jubilee MPs dump UHURU for rejecting referendum – We will support RAILA and his changes to the law

…referendum to change the leadership structure.





“We must agree that something is not working and we should not do things the same way.”





“This is the time to bring the country together and that can be done through a referendum,” Mose said.





“The parliamentary system of government will solve most of these issues.”





“It time we come out and push for it," Mose added.





While NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is pushing for the referendum, a section of Jubilee leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have vehemently opposed the move.





