SHOCK as it emerges that UHURU has stopped picking RAILA’s phone calls, the old mzee was duped.

Monday, May 23, 2018 - The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga is said to have crumbled, months after the much hyped handshake.

The President is said to have snubbed Raila’s phone call after he called to enquire about their ‘Building Bridges’ initiative.


According to snoops, Uhuru was infuriated by Raila’s remarks in London that Jubilee stole last year’s elections.

On Sunday, Ruto attacked Raila during a public function and warned him against going around the world tainting the image of a legitimate Government.

It’s alleged that he was speaking after receiving instructions from Uhuru.

