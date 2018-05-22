SHOCK as it emerges that the sh2 billion NCPB scandal is meant to sanitize the sh10 billion NYS scam

- Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has alleged that the sh10 billion heist at the National Youth Service (NYS) was orchestrated by top Government officials who were allegedly untouchable.





Speaking yesterday, Khalwale noted that the same officials who looted the NYS are seeking ways to divert public attention to something else.





The former legislator insinuated the latest sh1.9 billion scandal involving the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) was a well-orchestrated plan to divert the Government's attention from the mega NYS scandal.





“This could be a deliberate effort by interested parties who know the Government is under focus for the loss of billions in the NYS saga. They want the attention to shift from NYS to the maize scandal where lesser money was involved," Khalwale said.





He urged the anti-corruption body to move in with speed and bring to perpetrators of both scandals to book.



