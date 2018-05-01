SHOCK as HASSAN JOHO and KINGI bitterly fallout ahead of the 2022 General Elections! Who will carry the Coast votes?

- The political unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga has left a big crack at the Coast.





This is after Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his one time friend and Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, bitterly fell apart.





The two, who have been the Opposition’s voice in the region, have failed to agree on the importance of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga’s political pact.





While Joho has embraced the...



