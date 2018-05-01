SHOCK as ALFRED MUTUA and Kisii DG, MAANGI, almost drown while taking selfies as bridge collapses! It is not FAKE NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi,escaped death by the skin of the teeth after a bridge collapsed with them as they were taking selfies.





The two fell into River Gucha as a bridge in Ogembo caved in due to the ongoing rains that continue to pound many parts of the country.





The two were rushed to the hospital where they received treatment.





However, they are reported to be in a stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital soon.





Governor Mutua has been on an inter-County benchmarking exercise before the accident happened.





The bridge in Ogembo is among the many bridges that have since collapsed as a result of the heavy rains and flooding and which have exposed the contractors’ shoddy work.





Alfred Mutua made light of the situation saying he had been “baptised in River Gucha and felt at home.”





“Maji ya river Gucha imebatiza mimi, namuuliza anitafutie ka plot nijenge kanyumba hapa, niko nyumbani sasa.





Namrudishia asante mwenyezi Mungu kwa kutupatia baraka ya maji, nimeskia nimeguzwa mpaka roho yangu.





Naskia Mungu ameniweka mahali pema vizuri ya kuendelea na maisha yangu nikiwa hai katika nchi yetu ya Kenya,” he said.





(I have been baptised by the waters of River Gucha, I even asked the deputy Governor to give me a piece of land so I can build a house since this is now home.)





He later tweeted saying





