SHAME! This is inside Machakos Boys High School, this is a disaster in waiting (See PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Machakos Boys High School is in a pathetic condition.





The school’s administration has neglected the students and no longer cares about their health.





Raw sewage is spilling all over the school from classes to dormitories and even the dining hall.





Soon, there will an outbreak of diseases in this school.





It’s alleged that former Principal Mr Masaku Muiya squandered Sh 25 million allocated for development.





See photos showing the pathetic condition of the…



