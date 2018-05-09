SHAME! This is inside Machakos Boys High School, this is a disaster in waiting (See PHOTOs)

, , , , , 05:24


Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Machakos Boys High School is in a pathetic condition.

The school’s administration has neglected the students and no longer cares about their health.

Raw sewage is spilling all over the school from classes to dormitories and even the dining hall.

Soon, there will an outbreak of diseases in this school.

It’s alleged that former Principal Mr Masaku Muiya squandered Sh 25 million allocated for development.

See photos showing the pathetic condition of the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Check out how you could easily make Ksh 5,000 or more from just Ksh 200 in today’s football matches

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up  tonight  and that presents football fans an opportunity to not only enjoy ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno