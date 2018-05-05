SHAME! See what Baringo Governor did to this elderly WOMAN when she went to seek audience with him (Heartbreaking PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 5, 2018 - Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis and his friend, William Cheptumo, the Baringo North MP, should be ashamed of themselves.

This woman braved heavy rains to seek audience with them after a burial but they fled away with their chopper and left her to be rained on like a cat.


Look at these heartbreaking photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

  1. Benjamin Gitau
    5 May 2018 at 22:36

    Poor Wanjiko is only relevant in election time, if it was Uhuru or Ruto could have talked to her

   

