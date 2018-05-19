SERENA WILLIAMS and hubby, ALEXIS, stun at PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE's Royal Wedding (PHOTOs)

, , , 15:38


Saturday, May 19, 2018 - Tennis star, Serena Williams, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were among guests attending the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel and they stepped out in style.

Their stunning outfits and Serena’s simple hairdo made heads turn in the highly publicised Royal Wedding

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno