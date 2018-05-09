See who RAILA ODINGA has accepted to support for President in 2022 - Some people like MOI will cry in the toilet

Wednesday May 9, 2018

- Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has accepted to support him in his 2022 Presidential bid.





Speaking during a talk show today, Oparanya said he requested Raila to support his bid during yesterday’s retreat in Naivasha and he assured him of his support.





However, Oparanya must beat Raila in the primaries to be guaranteed of his support.





This is something that is...



