See what this guy did to a friend who impregnated a LADY and denied responsibility - God bless him.

Monday, May 21, 2018 - This guy has been hailed on social media after revealing how he dealt with his friend who impregnated a lady and denied responsibility.


The noble guy revealed that he cut off the coward after he came to brag to him that he wasn’t ready to be a father.

Basically, he put him in social jail and if all men could do this to their friends, cases of men depositing seeds and taking off will reduce drastically.

Before you look down upon that single mother, examine your male friends and you will be surprised how many have contributed to this sorry state of…

