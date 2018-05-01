See what MIGUNA MIGUNA said after his fierce rival, MIKE SONKO, nominated him as Deputy Governor for Nairobi

- National Resistance Movement (NRM) self proclaimed General, Miguna Miguna, has broken his silence following his nomination as Nairobi’s Deputy Governor by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





In a message sent to newsrooms, Miguna denied any knowledge of being nominated in absentia by Sonko to deputize him.





This comes despite Sonko having handed the nomination letter to his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, last night, but as it seems, Ombeta never communicated to the General.





“Good afternoon, I have no idea of what nearly everyone seems to be talking about.”





“It is a...



