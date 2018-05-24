See what COPS found in this matatu plying Thika Road, KAX 411V, the city is rotten (PHOTO)

Thursday, May 24, 2018 - Thugs masquerading as a matutu crew who have been terrorizing passengers along Thika Road have been arrested.

They have been using a matatu registration number KAX 411V.

They have been hijacking passengers and robbing them.

A concerned passenger raised the alarm and police acted.

They arrested 3 people at Ruiru when they were in their usual mission and found 40 phones, assorted ID cards and SIM cards stashed in a bag inside the matatu.

Here’s a photo of the matatu that the thugs have been using.
