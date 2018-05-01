See the urgent message TRUMP told UHURU in a telephone conversation yesterday through his new Secretary of State, MIKE POMPEO

Saturday May 19, 2018

- US President Donald Trump, through the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, called President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday and the two had a lengthy discussion.





During the conversation, Pompeo expressed President Trump’s continued support for Kenya’s security and economic development.





They discussed shared goals between Kenya and the US, among them countering terrorism, promoting regional peace and security and ensuring good governance.





Pompeo also...



