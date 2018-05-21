See the message this guy wrote to Safaricom for reminding him to pay a 100 bob Okoa Jahazi, Eh! Eh!

, , , , 06:51

Saturday, May 21, 2018 - It’s never a dull day on Kenya’s social media.

This guy wrote a message to Safaricom after he was reminded to pay back a 100 bob Okoa Jahazi.


He says he is not paying for now but has a solution.

He even threatened them with consequences if they continue sending the messages.

And the message is just hilarious.

Read it.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno