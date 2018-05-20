See how you can easily make sh 10,000 from today’s football matches with just a sh 300 stake!

Sunday, May 20, 2018 - In case you have not noticed, our football tips have over a 90% success rate and yesterday we got all our predictions spot on.





Today, several football matches will be played in various leagues across the world and that is a wonderful opportunity to make good money.





We have carefully selected over 12 matches where you can make sh10,000 from just a sh 300 stake.





Most leagues are winding up today so don't miss this opportunity to make cool cash.





See our tips below.





ES1 ( 13:00 ) Valencia v Dep. La Coruna -1 and over 2.5





NL1 ( 15:30 ) Sparta v Emmen -1X





IT1 ( 16:00 ) Genoa v Torino –GG





AT1 (Rapid Wien v Altach -1 and over 2.5





AT1 ( 17:30 ) Salzburg v Mattersburg -1 and over 2.5





AT1 ( 17:30 ) Sturm Graz v Admira -1





NL1 ( 17:45 ) De Graafschap v Almere –Over 2.5





BE1 ( 18:00 ) Anderlecht v Genk -1x





BE1 ( 18:00 ) Club Brugge v Gent –GG





IT1 ( 18:00 ) AC Milan v Fiorentina – 1 and GG





IT1 ( 18:00 ) Napoli v Crotone – 1 and Over 2.5





ES1 Barcelona v Real Sociedad –Over 2.5





Good Luck.