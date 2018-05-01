See how Class 7 dropout Sports CS RASHID ACHESA now brags as he looks down up all LUHYA leaders! I am now king

Friday May 18, 2018

A supremacy battle over the control of Western region piting Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Achesa, has reached fever pitch.





This is after Achesa, a Class 7 dropout, bragged that he should be made the Luhya kingpin because he has both the President and the Deputy President’s ear.





He said he meets President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, whenever he wants and however he wants and that, according to him is a plus.





Besides, the CS looked down upon other leaders in Western, saying he holds the...



