See cars that ANNE NGIRITI and her family are driving after stealing millions from NYS! She should be rotting in Kamiti!

Friday May 25, 2018 - Fresh details have emerged over how a young woman from Naivasha was paid Sh 60 million for supplying nothing to the National Youth Service (NYS).





Anne Wanjiku Ngiriti made headlines on Thursday after she said she was paid the amount for supplying nothing at NYS.





A neighbour to Ngiriti's family has revealed how the family’s lifestyle changed drastically after their daughter looted the money from the public funded institution.





“Some of them started living large, driving big cars and moved to the leafy Lake View Estate in outskirts of Naivasha town. For the last two years, it has been a complete metamorphosis for the family members,” said the neighbour identified as Mr Kariuki.





Kariuki reveals that the family has acquired several prime properties in Naivasha town, the latest being a church plot sold at Sh45 million.





“The family also bought a top of range vehicle at Sh16 million and another prime plot in town.” He said.





Kariuki has asked investigating agencies to stop beating around the bush and freeze the properties of NYS thieves because they are known to the public.



