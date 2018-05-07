See the business that JOMO GECAGA has set up for his new ‘Gachungwa’ LOLA along Ngong Road, ANN KIGUTA will weep.

, , , , 08:39

Monday, May 7, 2018 - Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga, has officially dumped Citizen TV’s anchor, Ann Kiguta, and kicked her out of his palatial residence in Nairobi.


Jomo Gecaga had introduced Ann to his family and she had high hopes that he would marry her.

She even moved into his house and started living like husband and wife.

But their…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Our tips have 80% success rate! Make good money here.

Monday May 7, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno