Scandalous South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU went wild and did this on stage - MADNESS! (VIDEO)

Controversial South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, went crazy and gave her fans more than they bargained for while performing recently.





Zodwa, who is known for her dislike of undergarments, started kissing concert goers with reckless abandon and they responded in kind.





This crazy woman thrives in controversy and this is just out of this world.





Just when you thought that she couldn’t get crazier, she goes ahead and proves you wrong.





Watch the video below.



