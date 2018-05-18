Sauti Sol’s SAVARA causes commotion on IG with his massive ‘cassava’ and ladies want a piece of him (PHOTO)Entertainment News, Lifestyle 15:20
Friday, May 18, 2018 - This photo of Mudigi Savara, member of boy band Sauti Sol, has caused a commotion on social media.
Despite flaunting his enviable abs, ladies couldn’t help but notice his massive cassava below the belt. (Although it looks like a natural illusion – lining of the cloth)
The photo has gone viral with ladies dropping cheeky comments regarding his ‘anaconda’
See the…
Page 1 2