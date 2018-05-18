Sauti Sol’s SAVARA causes commotion on IG with his massive ‘cassava’ and ladies want a piece of him (PHOTO)

, 15:20


Friday, May 18, 2018 - This photo of Mudigi Savara, member of boy band Sauti Sol, has caused a commotion on social media.


Despite flaunting his enviable abs, ladies couldn’t help but notice his massive cassava below the belt. (Although it looks like a natural illusion – lining of the cloth)

The photo has gone viral with ladies dropping cheeky comments regarding his ‘anaconda’

See the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

BETWAY Kenya’s JACKPOT now available, Sh 122 MILLION up for grabs, Win cool cash here.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - Sh 122 million is up for grabs in Betway Kenya multiple betting jackpots. You can place your bet in the various...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno