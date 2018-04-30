Safaricom CEO, BOB COLLYMORE, gives update on his health from London (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, has issued an update on his health from London where he’s been receiving specialized treatment for an undisclosed ailment since October 2017.





Speaking on Wednesday morning, via video link, during the announcement of Safaricom’s Financial Year Results, Mr. Collymore said he was responding well to treatment and will return to the country soon.





"As you can see I am making pretty good progress. I am heading to the last phase of treatment and expect to be back to Nairobi as soon as the doctors feel that my immune system is sufficiently robust to withstand the infection risks that are usually associated with air travel,” he said.





“In the meantime thank you all for the messages of good. I look forward to being back in action in Nairobi,”





Watch the video below.



