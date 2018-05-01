RUTO’s Presidency will be worse than MIKE SONKO’s stint in Nairobi, who wants to vote for RUTO? Nyeri MP, WAMBUGU, says

Friday May 18, 2018 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has warned Kenyans not to elect Deputy President William Ruto as President in 2022.





Wambugu likened Ruto to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.





He says that they all portrayed themselves as hustlers but Sonko had failed to deliver





He believes Ruto, as President, will be worse than Sonko.





He sensationally claimed the...



