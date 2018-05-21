RUTO threatening MOI’s family and KIKUYUs over his 2022 presidential bid! If you don’t vote for me I will kill KIKUYUs

Monday May 21, 2018 -

A section of ODM lawmakers have accused Deputy President William Ruto of threatening former President Daniel Moi’s family if they fail to support his presidential bid in 2022.





Addressing a Press Conference on Monday , the MPs led by Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, also claimed that the DP is holding President Uhuru Kenyatta and Central Kenya hostage over his 2022 presidential bid.





“Ruto has openly threatened the family of President Daniel arap Moi if the family does not give him political support.”





“He is holding that family hostage," the MPs said in a hard hitting statement.





They also said Ruto and…



