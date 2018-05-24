RUTO tells Coast residents not to accept RAILA’s politics of TIALALA and TIBIIM!! Politics of poverty and backwardness!!

Tuesday May 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has told Coast residents to start practicing issue based politics and stop politics of Tibiim and Tialala.





Tibiim and Tialala is a mantra associated with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, who according to Ruto is the Lord of Poverty in Kenya.





Speaking in Mombasa on Tuesday , Ruto indirectly weighed in on 2022 presidential election, telling the Coastal region leaders that he was more than ready to engage with them moving forward.





“The Coast will not be taken for a ride this time around. They will not accept Tibiiim and Tialala! Coasterians will sit down and decide on their issues. I am ready for us to sit down with you behind closed doors so that we can have a debate without coercion,'' Ruto told an enthusiastic crowd.





Ruto’s sentiments are a big blow to Raila Odinga’s grip of the Coast region which he has dominated since the 2007 Presidential elections.



