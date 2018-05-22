RUTO should give RAILA a chance to explain what he wants in the referendum before dismissing him - Senator

- Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has opposed the proposal by Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, to kill the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and all that it represents.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Cherargei said they are not killing the deal but only insisting that it should be based on peace, unity and development.





According to the Senator, NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s calls for a referendum should not just be dismissed by Jubilee but he should be given a chance to explain what it is NASA wants to achieve in the referendum before Jubilee dismisses him.





To him, democracy meant allowing the majority to have their way and the minority their say.





“Democracy does not mean you compromise it because of the selfish interest of particular section of leadership. We should allow democracy to grow,” Cherargei stated.



