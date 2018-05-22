‘RUTO’ mocks Kenyans complaining about corruption -Mtakasirika hadi mpasuke (VIDEO)

Kenyans are currently up in arms over massive corruption and looting by various Government agencies.





Comedian Timothy Kimani better known as Njugush reckons that Kenyans shouldn’t be complaining since when it comes to voting, they vote in corrupt politicians just because they belong to their tribe.





He uses DP Ruto’s voice to make his point while telling off Kenyans to stop being hypocrites and brace themselves for more looting.





This is as comical as it is tragic.





We can laugh about it but the billions being stolen make one want to cry.





Watch the video below.



