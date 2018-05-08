RUTO is Kenya’s number one enemy and must be defeated by all means, he can’t be President - RAILA’s NASA declares

15:59

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has called on Kenyans to pull together to ensure Deputy President William Ruto does not become President in 2022 after Uhuru Kenyatta.


Through its CEO, Norman Magaya, NASA termed Ruto as the number one enemy of Kenya and who should be defeated by any means necessary.

Magaya took a swipe at Ruto, accusing him of being insecure and...

