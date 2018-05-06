RUTO had secured an appointment to meet Ex-President DANIEL arap MOI but GIDEON refused to let him - MP reveals

Sunday May 6, 2018

- Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has said Deputy President William Ruto had scheduled a meeting with retired Head of State, Daniel Arap Moi.





Speaking yesterday, Caleb noted that Ruto had secured an appointment with Moi but Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, refused to let him.





He revealed that the meeting with the former Head of State was scheduled for 11am , and...



