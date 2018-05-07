RUTO could be headed to the Opposition very soon to secure his 2022 ticket as leaders advise him to dump UHURU

Monday May 7, 2018

- Deputy President William Ruto has been urged to join the Opposition if he ever wants to become President in 2022.





Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, urged Ruto to join the Opposition in order to secure his political ambition.





He says the rich politicians intending to protect their dynasties have ganged up against him.





He accused President Uhuru Kenyatta, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and...



