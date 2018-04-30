RUTO and his allies vow to stop the looming referendum by any means necessary! Even if RAILA and UHURU form a coalition

Monday May 7, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto and his allies in Jubilee have vowed to use any means necessary to stop the looming referendum to change the Constitution to accommodate other politicians like Raila Odinga.

The referendum aims at creating a powerful Prime Minister and a ceremonial President.

However, speaking over the weekend, Jubilee leaders led by Ruto himself, said the push to...

