ROSELYN AKOMBE told to leave her UN job in New York and come to Kenyan and be Governor! We need her integrity here

Wednesday May 23, 2018

- Leaders and professionals from Nyamira County held a meeting

on Wednesday

in Nyamira town where they discussed the political future of the County after current Governor, John Nyagarama, ends his term in 2022.





The professionals agreed to invite former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Rosylene Akombe, who resigned last year few days to the repeat of October 26th,2017 presidential elections.





When resigning, Akombe revealed the rot at IEBC and later fled to United States where she…



