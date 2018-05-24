REVEALED! RUTO’s 8 friends among traders who were paid 1.9billion by NCPB - RUTO should never be President in 2022!!

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said 8 Rift Valley leaders are among fake traders who were paid Sh 1.9 billion for supplying maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in Kericho, Eldoret and Nakuru depots.





Commenting on social media on Thursday , Sifuna said the 8 leaders were paid the money during the tenure of former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Willy Bett.





Bett is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto and according to Sifuna, the MPs looted the money because they are raising 200 billion shillings to help Ruto vie for Presidency in 2022.





"Prominent politicians from the Rift Valley are reportedly among 8 traders paid 1.9 B from the NCPB at the expense of farmers" We were told by a CS recently that they need 200B for 2022. They are already at 11.9B if you count NYS. It’s the same THIEF,” Sifuna said.



