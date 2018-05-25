REVEALED: It is UHURU who ordered RAILA ODINGA to go to Juba to make KIIR and MACHAR agree on a peace deal.

Friday May 25, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will now be the Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan and will try to reconcile President Salvir Kiir and his deputy, Riek Machar.





On Tuesday , IGAD talks collapsed as rivalry between Kiir and Riek Machar intensified putting the residents of the youngest nation in Africa in danger.





Following the collapse of the talks, Kiir and Machar said it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can help them strike a peace deal.





As a result of their request, Uhuru ordered NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to go to Juba and make the two men agree.





"He was supposed to attend MCAs’ forum in Mombasa but had to change plans after landing in the country on Wednesday ," said one of Raila Odinga's aide.





"The President asked him to spearhead negotiations in Juba to bring stability. He is now the official envoy for Kenya in the war torn country,” the aide added.



