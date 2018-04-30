REVEALED! Here us the LIST of the top ten highest paid CEOs in Kenya and the millions they pocket yearly.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 - Last monthKenya Commercial Bank (KCB) revealed that they paid their CEO, Joshua Oigara, a mind-boggling Sh 256 million in salaries and bonuses for the year ended 2017.

To put this into perspective, Oigara was earning Ksh 29,629.62 per hour, Ksh493.83 per minute and Ksh8.23 per second.


This makes Oigara, who claims he started off as a teacher in his rural village earning Ksh 5,000 per month, the highest paid CEO in the country.

2. James Mworia

The Centum CEO is the second highest paid boss after he took home a whooping Sh211.5 million in the year ended 2017.

3. David Ohana

Third on the list is the Kenol Kobil CEO who earned Sh203 million

4. Lamin Manjang 

The...

